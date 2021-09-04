Uttar Pradesh: Centre sends team of experts as mystery fever claims 116 lives; see pics

Lucknow: Mystery fever has created havoc in over a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh claiming 116 lives so far. Those succumbed to fever are children mainly. The death toll has been maximum in Firozabad with 80 while in Mainpuri 20 and Mathura 12 children have died so far.

Beginning from Firozabad district in west UP, the fever has now spread in more than 14 districts including Lucknow and Kanpur. Alarmed over situation, central government has sent a team of experts to Firozabad, which will submit its report. The central team includes members from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) who have been looking at the fever cases in Firozabad. According to the Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, the government is making all efforts to control disease and situation will become normal in next 3-4 days.

While the experts found spread of scrub typhus in Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts, in Lucknow, Kanpur and few other areas dengue cases have been detected. According to health experts these 116 deaths have been reported in four districts of UP only. Over 600 patients are undergoing treatments in different government hospitals in these districts. In Firozabad district, 300 patients are being admitted in hospitals and long queues of people could be seen in OPD. The District Magistrate of Firozabad has banned use of coolers to check the spread of disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appointed nodal officers in each of the districts of UP to monitor situation. Senior IAS officers have been asked to reach in their designated districts soon and make on-spot inspection. These nodal officers have been asked to submit their report in four days after reviewing the situation. The DMs of all the 75 districts have been instructed to carry on sanitation drives.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have lashed out at the Yogi government for not paying attention to the medical facilities in disease-hit districts. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the news of over 100 lives being lost to a viral fever in UP needs immediate attention. It seems the UP government has not learnt any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid management in the second wave, she said. The Congress leader demanded that all possible resources should be directed towards providing healthcare to the affected and taking adequate precautions to prevent the disease from spreading. The Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh questioned the state government over the claim of creating special wards for the treatment of children in case of emergency. He said that none of these wards are visible in the hour of crisis.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 05:27 PM IST