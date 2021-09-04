Uttar Pradesh: Before Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit, controversy erupts over him referring to Ayodhya with its old name Faizabad

Lucknow: Before Asaduddin Owaisi could begin his campaign for the coming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, a fresh controversy over his calling Ayodhya with its old name Faizabad, has erupted. Owaisi will begin his UP campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday and he will be a three-day tour of the state. The posters and banners displayed Owaisi’s programme in Ayodhya has the mention of old name Faizabad. This has irked the seers of Ayodhya who have been objecting over the posters of Owaisi’s All India Muslim Itehadul Musalmeen (AIMIM).

Noted saint from Tapasvi Peeth of Ayodhya, Mahant Paramhans Achayrya has said that state government should ban the entry of Owaisi in Ayodhya. Unless his posters bearing the name of Faizabad are being removed the government should let him come to this city, said he. Mahant Acharya said that Owaisi’s visit will only pollute the atmosphere of holy city and he should not be allowed to come here. The union minister of state and MP from Mohanlalganj, UP, Kaushal Kishore went ahead and said that Owaisi should offer prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to wash off his sins. Few more religious leaders in Ayodhya have echoed the same voice against Owaisi.

The petitioner in the Babri Masjid case, Hazi Iqbal too has said that it is wrong to put posters bearing the name Faizabad and it should be removed.

However, the national spokesperson of AIMIM, Ashim Waqar while talking to Fpj said that his party has no hatred against any city or its name. He said that Ayodhya existed even before BJP or RSS was born and will always remain. At the same time, a city in the name of Faizabad existed since centuries. He said that at many places in this particular district the name of Faizabad is written; first, the government should remove all of them. Waqar said that instead of addressing the basic problems being faced by the people of UP, BJP wants to divert the attention. He said that it is BJP that believes in the politics of hatred not AIMIM.

Congress spokesperson Mukesh Singh Chauhan said that both AIMIM and BJP are hand in gloves. All they want is to create a rift in the society and take political mileage. Giving too much space and attention to Owaisi is the policy of BJP to destroy the communal harmony of UP, said he.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:29 PM IST