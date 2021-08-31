Watch Video | 'AIMIM is like Taliban of Karnataka': BJP's CT Ravi ahead of Kalaburagi city corporation polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday likened Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to the Taliban.

Speaking to news agency ANI ahead of the Kalaburagi city corporation polls, CT Ravi said, "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The issues of Taliban, AIMIM, and SDPI are the same. Taliban will not be accepted in Kalaburagi."

For the unversed, the long-delayed elections to Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporations will be held on September 3 and results will be declared on September 6.

As the three corporations are in North Karnataka, the elections are said to be a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. Besides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the AIMIM will also be contesting.

Recently, Owaisi organised a padayatra in Kalaburagi and said the AIMIM would look into civic issues such as providing drinking water, and roads, and education. He also emphasised the need to create strong political leadership and presented his party as a fit option.

AIMIM has reportedly fielded its candidates in 21 of the 55 wards.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:53 PM IST