India

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:44 PM IST

Mysuru gangrape: Karnataka police arrest 6th accused from Tamil Nadu, hunt on for 7th accomplice

FPJ Web Desk
The special investigating teams probing Mysuru gang rape case had arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on Aug 28 | File photo

Mysuru: The special teams looking into the case of sensational Mysuru gangrape have arrested another accused in this connection, said police sources on Tuesday.

The sixth accused was also arrested from Tamil Nadu on Monday night after police tracked him down. He had disappeared after the incident came to light.

The arrested accused have revealed the involvement of yet another accused, the 7th, in the case during interrogation. Presently he is at large and teams have been launched for his arrest too.

The special investigating teams probing Mysuru gang rape case had arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on August 28.

The incident had taken place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalitadripura locality on August 24.

According to the police, all the arrested accused persons turned out to be coolies. They often came to the Mysuru vegetable market to sell bananas. After selling bananas, the accused used to consume alcohol in an isolated area of Lalithadripura, where the incident took place on Tuesday.

They noticed the victim frequenting the area regularly with her male friend. They followed the couple for three days and on fourth day they attacked them. The gang had assaulted the youth and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom. When they did not get money, the accused had allegedly gang raped the college girl.

Meanwhile, Araga Jnanendra has stated that, the police department cannot force the victim of gang rape to record her statement. "We will not insist on the victim," he reiterated.

By the arrest of the accused persons a big message has been conveyed to the society. "If anyone thinks they can get away with any crime they are wrong," he said.

It has come to light in the investigations that, the accused were involved in a series of crimes like road robberies, molestation cases. Further investigation is on.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:44 PM IST
