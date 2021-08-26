Mysuru gang rape: Identify and arrest all accused says NCW; home minister faces flak for questioning why she went there at 7pm - Here is the story so far

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the Mysuru gangrape case on Thursday and has written to Karnataka Police to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested.

Meanwhile Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was slammed on Thursday for blaming the medical student who was gang-raped by unidentified men on the outskirts of Mysuru by asking “what was she doing there at 7 pm”.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a media post wherein it has been alleged that a young woman along with her boyfriend was attacked by a group of men and later the woman was gang raped at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. As per the reports, only FIR has been registered and no accused has been arrested in the matter yet," read the release by the NCB.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Karnataka to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the law.

The Chairperson has also taken up the matter with the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women. She is already looking into the matter and will be meeting the survivor, read the release.

The Commission has also sought initiating the process to provide the adequate necessary compensation to the survivor as per the rules of the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972.

The NCW has also asked that the survivor must be provided with medical and counselling support. The action taken in the matter must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest.

The incident

In almost a re-run of the ghastly case of Nirbhaya, an MBA student of a private college in Mysuru was waylaid by alleged robbers and gang-raped after her boyfriend was thrashed and tied up.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday while the girl and her friend were on a visit to Chamundi Hills, a forest that is a popular tourist spot and has a famous temple on the outskirts of Mysuru.

The student is being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained during a gang rape even as police search for her attackers. The woman was earlier reported to be "critical" but police in Mysuru city in Karnataka say she's "out of danger".

The young woman, who is from Maharashtra and is studying at a private college in Mysuru, is still in hospital. None of her attackers have been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Political reactions

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident "unfortunate", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his government has taken the issue seriously, promising that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

Speaking to ANI today, Bommai said, "The girl was gang-raped and hospitalised, while the boy was beaten badly. It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice." This comes a day after Bommai had on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged gang-raped of a girl student in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout on August 24.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bommai had said that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said give that Mysuru is visited by thousands, the incident "makes us bow down our heads in shame".

Asked about lapses in security and lack of patrolling by the police, Jnanendra said he would examine these questions in his meetings with officials in Mysuru. The opposition Congress has attacked the state government saying it has failed to ensure basic security for people.

On Thursday, Jnanendra blamed the medical student who was gang-raped by unidentified men on the outskirts of Mysuru, asking “what was she doing there at 7 pm”. Jnanendra said that the rape happened in Mysuru but Congress trying to gain political mileage from the incident. "It was an inhuman incident. The girl and her friend must have gone to a deserted place there, they should not have gone there," he added.

Responding to his comment, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa said that Jnanendra is trying to trivialise the situation is totally reprehensible.” “He should hang his boots and leave,” he added.

S Prakash, BJP leader, also reacted to Karnataka Home Minister’s statement saying, “Any rape incident is a sensitive incident. One has to react responsibly and it should not be politicised. Congress is trying to politicise the issue.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:18 PM IST