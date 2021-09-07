Bhabanipur bypoll: Congress will not be fielding candidate against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after the Calcutta High Court gave interim relief to Suvendu Adhikari, the state government on Tuesday appealed to the division bench challenging the verdict of the single bench.

According to state government sources, if the relief is granted to Suvendu Adhikari then the investigation won't proceed further.

Furthering of the cases are important as they are in the primary stages and also that the culprit won’t get punished if the investigation is stalled,” said the sources.

Notably, despite being summoned by the West Bengal CID over the death case of his bodyguard in 2018, Suvendu didn’t appear before the CID at their headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan on Monday.

It can be recalled that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari got interim relief from Calcutta High Court in connection with his bodyguard’s death in 2018.

According to High Court sources, Suvendu will not have to take any step over the summon and also that if the CID officials want to quiz Suvendu then the place will be decided by Suvendu as he is the Leader of Opposition.

“Suvendu as Leader of Opposition will have to take care of people so the quizzing will be at the place of his choice and cannot be arrested. The court also asked the state why the deceased bodyguard’s wife didn’t complain three years back,” High Court sources were heard saying.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that as long as Suvendu was in TMC he was ‘clean’.

“Why didn’t the TMC slap cases against Suvendu when he was in TMC? He was clean then and after he had joined BJP he became bad,” claimed Ghosh.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:57 PM IST