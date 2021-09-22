Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP, TMC slugfest over petroleum prices during campaign

Kolkata: Visiting Bhabanipur to campaign for the party, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Trinamool Congress government is still not allowing bringing fuel under GST.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Puri said that since July the TMC government had increased the tax on petroleum products by three rupees fifty-one paisa and is not allowing bringing petroleum products under GST.

“The prices of petrol and diesel are below hundred rupees in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the state governments there did not increase the tax. 40 percent tax is charged by the TMC government and maximum opposition comes from the TMC government whenever the central government plans to bring petroleum products under GST,” claimed the Petroleum Minister.

Puri said irrespective of international prices the BJP led central government charges rupees 32 per litre and uses the money in different schemes.

“The Congress had deregulated the prices of petrol and diesel. Since then the prices are dependent on the international prices. The tax that the central government charges is used in several schemes. During the pandemic the central government had distributed free ration to the people of the country. The TMC government should also reduce the taxes to ease the people,” further mentioned Puri.

Campaigning for Priyanka, the Union Petroleum Minister said that the BJP selects candidates on the basis of merit and selecting Priyanka Tibrewal was done in the same process.

Meanwhile, while campaigning in Iqbalpur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Petroleum Minister that when will fuel prices go down?

“The Petroleum Minister is campaigning in Bhabanipur instead of lowering the price of petroleum products which would ease the lives of several people,” claimed the TMC Supremo.

