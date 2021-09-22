Bhabanipur bypoll: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is misleading people on CAA and NRC, says LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are forcibly trying to implement NRC and CAA in the country to take away citizenships of people, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal at Bhabanipur said that the Chief Minister is purposely trying to ‘mislead’ people of NRC and CAA.

“Modi is trying to give citizenship to people. Several Hindus have taken shelter from Bangladesh, Pakistan in India and Modi is trying to make them the citizens of India,” said Suvendu.

Slamming the TMC supremo for saying that Nandigram is being transformed into Pakistan, LoP said that Mamata’s party leader Firhad Hakim had called Kiddhirpore ‘mini Pakistan’.

“I will not allow Nandigram to become Pakistan and will work hard to restrict Bhabanipur also from becoming Khiddirpore. Just to run away from wrongdoings in Bhabanipur Mamata contested against me but lost. She will lose from Bhabanipur as well,” further mentioned Suvendu.

Suvendu alleged that under the TMC government there is a debt of five lakh crore rupees.

“Mamata had her family own 35 plots in Bhabanipur but pushed the state’s debt to five lakh crore rupees. People say that I should not call her begum or khala but she visits the mosque before the temple and I am not wrong if I call her begum,” claimed LoP.

Notably, BJP leader who has shown his keen to return to TMC, Rajib Banerjee on Tuesday said that Suvendu should stop calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Begum’, ‘Khala’ and ‘fufi’.

Claiming that Priyanka is ‘ghorer meye’ (daughter of the house), Suvendu said that Priyanka worked hard to bring back the displaced BJP leaders due to post-poll violence.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:45 PM IST