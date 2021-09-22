Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata Banerjee urges people to go out and vote for her; BJP stopped from campaigning near CM's house

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday during her bypoll campaign urged the people to go out and vote for her or else she won't be able to continue as the Chief Minister.

“Despite odds everyone should go out to vote or else I cannot continue as Chief Minister and work for people. If you don't vote for me then I cannot fight the devilish BJP. I won’t allow CAA and NRC in West Bengal. If needed, ‘khela’ will happen in Tripura, Assam, Goa and BJP will be sent out of India,” said Mamata.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said that the BJP is running the country as Taliban.

“In UP they threw bodies of people who died due to Covid in the river and on the other hand posted Modi’s picture on vaccination certificates. People will be afraid to know the reality of what BJP did to make me lose in Nandigram,” claimed the TMC supremo.

Mamata also added that contesting from Bhabanipur was in her ‘fate’.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that in Tripura and other BJP ruled states, TMC leaders are not allowed to enter for which CrPc 144 is imposed.

“The BJP leaders claim that Mamata didi doesn’t allow Durga and Lakshmi puja in Bengal. How will the BJP government conduct Durga Puja under CrPc 144 in Tripura,” asked Mamata while campaigning at two places under Bhabanipur constituency.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that just to make her Chief Minister she and her partymen had hurriedly called for the bypoll as they think none other than Mamata Banerjee can be a befitting Chief Minister of the state.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “The tide in Bhabanipur is not exactly what Mamata Banerjee had expected. It seems she has sensed that the going is getting tougher for her as polling day draws closer. She has now been forced to come out and campaign. But the silence of the voters is where the real story lies.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was denied access to enter a lane near the Chief Minister’s residence.

Majumdar claimed that they were prevented from campaigning on Harish Chatterjee Street that leads to the residence of TMC supremo who is also a candidate of the bypoll.

“The TMC has got afraid and is not allowing the BJP to campaign, but the people will break the barricades. The West Bengal police are working at the behest of the TMC ,” said Sukanta.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Akash Magharia said that the BJP campaigners did not have vaccination certificates and tried to breach the high-security zone for which they were diverted to another lane.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:08 PM IST