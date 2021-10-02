Bhabanipur bypoll: 21 rounds of counting to decide Mamata Banerjee’s fate tomorrow

Kolkata: There will be 21 rounds of counting for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Samserganj and 24 rounds for Jangipur constituency.

The counting will start from 8 am in presence of strict security by the CAPF personnel.

Meanwhile, in a closed door meeting, the BJP leaders had instructed the counting agents not to leave the counting centre till the entire counting was over.

Notably, on May 2, several BJP counting agents were seen leaving the centre after the BJP candidates were trailing against the TMC candidates.

According to BJP sources, the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had strictly asked the agents to stick to the booths as on May 2 despite trailing initially there were cases where the BJP candidates had won.

The BJP sources also confirmed that the leaders have also discussed the probable candidate names for the bypoll at Khardah, Shantipur, Gosaba and Dinhata on October 30.

However, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will win the poll by at least 50000 votes.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the election had happened in a ‘difficult’ situation and despite odds BJP will remain the main opposition against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Saturday, October 02, 2021