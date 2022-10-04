e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Beware, we are coming back', Pro-PFI slogans surface in Karnataka

'Beware, we are coming back', Pro-PFI slogans surface in Karnataka

The writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Dakshina Kannada: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The miscreants have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Read Also
‘Ban on PFI correct if Naxalites are supporting outfit’: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

The issue has created a panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. It is suspected that the development is the handiwork of disgruntled PFI workers.

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Court extends ATS custody of five PFI accused till October 8
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Gujarat in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi': Kejriwal

'Gujarat in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi': Kejriwal

APPSC paper leak: Three more arrested in Arunachal by special cell

APPSC paper leak: Three more arrested in Arunachal by special cell

'Beware, we are coming back', Pro-PFI slogans surface in Karnataka

'Beware, we are coming back', Pro-PFI slogans surface in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh: Life term till death for 8 Jhansi students who raped minor inside hostel

Uttar Pradesh: Life term till death for 8 Jhansi students who raped minor inside hostel

Parents, brother commit suicide after woman elopes with partner of a different caste

Parents, brother commit suicide after woman elopes with partner of a different caste