 Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

A lawyer, identified as 50-year-old Ashish Mishra was arrested for sexually assaulting a cow in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on August 31.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
X/ @Delhiite_

An old video has surfaced on social media showing a lawyer, identified as 50-year-old Ashish Mishra sexually assaulting a cow in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on August 31. 

In the purported video of the incident, Mishra can be seen raping the cow early in the morning at 4 am when his surrounding was totally deserted. After sexually assaulting the animal, he can be seen fleeing the spot.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Raipur police identified the man, arrested him and charged him under the Animal Cruelty Act.

FPJ Shorts
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report

@Delhiite_

Mishra, who hails from Bhilai, lives in a rented apartment in Bhanthagaon area. On August 31, at around 4 am he went on his scooter to the spot where the cow was tied in front of a house and raped it. 

After the video of the cruel incident appeared on social media, local Hindu organisations in the area created a stir in the police station and demanded strict action against Mishra.

This incident comes just a week after a man was caught on camera torturing a cow on the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. As per reports, the accused inserted an iron rod into the cow’s mouth and private parts. 

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Tortures Cow With Iron Rod, Inserts It In Private Parts For Trespassing His...
article-image

The horrific video of the incident had gone viral on social media soon after which the police arrested the accused identified as Mansharam Patel and sent him to jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Rachakonda Police Recover 591 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore In 25 Days

Telangana: Rachakonda Police Recover 591 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore In 25 Days

Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Singapore Visit

Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Singapore Visit

'India's Peace Cannot Be Disturbed Under Any Circumstances,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

'India's Peace Cannot Be Disturbed Under Any Circumstances,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Expresses Condolences For 4 Soldiers Killed In Sikkim Road...

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Expresses Condolences For 4 Soldiers Killed In Sikkim Road...