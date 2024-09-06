Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

An old video has surfaced on social media showing a lawyer, identified as 50-year-old Ashish Mishra sexually assaulting a cow in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on August 31.
In the purported video of the incident, Mishra can be seen raping the cow early in the morning at 4 am when his surrounding was totally deserted. After sexually assaulting the animal, he can be seen fleeing the spot.
As per reports, soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Raipur police identified the man, arrested him and charged him under the Animal Cruelty Act.
Mishra, who hails from Bhilai, lives in a rented apartment in Bhanthagaon area. On August 31, at around 4 am he went on his scooter to the spot where the cow was tied in front of a house and raped it.
After the video of the cruel incident appeared on social media, local Hindu organisations in the area created a stir in the police station and demanded strict action against Mishra.
This incident comes just a week after a man was caught on camera torturing a cow on the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. As per reports, the accused inserted an iron rod into the cow’s mouth and private parts.
The horrific video of the incident had gone viral on social media soon after which the police arrested the accused identified as Mansharam Patel and sent him to jail.