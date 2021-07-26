Besides Delhi, farmers to launch agitation in UP and Uttarakhand; BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to hold Maha Panchayats

Lucknow: Occupying Delhi borders in protest against the farm laws for the last eight months, the farmers will now launch massive agitation in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. The joint front of farmers made this announcement in Lucknow on Monday and named it Mission UP & Uttrakhand.

The joint front will start agitation with a grand rally of farmers in Muzaffarnagar, UP on September 5 and after this, similar programmes would be organized in every divisions of the state. During the agitation, the farmers would raise the demand for withdrawal of three farm laws, guarantee of minimum support prices and other issues related to UP & UK.

While making this announcement in the state capital on Monday, Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Yogendra Yadav of Jai Kisan Andolan, Shiv Kumar Kakka of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh and Dr Ashish of All India Kisan Majdoor Sabha said that their movement in Delhi has completed eight months and now it has been decided to launch Mission UP & UK. The farmer’s joint front has demanded that all the toll plazas in UP & UK be abolished. The front has called upon the farmers to demonstrate at the offices of Ambani and Adani group. Besides, it has also called for boycott of leaders of BJP and its associate parties. Very soon, the farmer leaders would begin a series of meetings in entire UP to mobilize people for the agitation.