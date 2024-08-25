Bengaluru Weather Update: City & Surrounding Areas To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today As Monsoon Set To Intensify In Coming Days

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert in the city and adjoining areas. Residents are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Sunday because the monsoon has become active again in Silicon City of India.

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:08 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:35 pm. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Thunderstorms are expected and skies are likely to be cloudy throughout the day.

The humidity level is expected to hover between 78 and 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the wind is likely to blow from the West at a speed of 27 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18.0, which indicates good visibility in the area.

Heavy Rainfall is predicted in the city and adjoining areas

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather statement and noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur over Coastal & Coastal districts of the state, on 25th and 26th August, scattered heavy rains are likely. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall will likely occur in some parts of the South Interior Karnataka, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder and lightning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely occur in the North Interior Karnataka.