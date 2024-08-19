 Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In Hostel Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In Hostel Room

Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In Hostel Room

"Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy, among them three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh, and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU," West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bengaluru: As many as 19 students of Bengaluru's Adarsh Nursing College student hostel were taken to the hospital after they faced breathing problems because of the rat repellent that was sprayed by the hostel management to drive away rats, on the night of August 18, officials said on Monday.

Statement Of West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Of Police S Girish

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan

"A total of 19 students were sick due to breathing problems due to the presence of poisonous substances and they were immediately admitted to the nearby hospitals along with the other students in the hostel and the staff of the hostel and the public," West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish said.

Read Also
'Bring Sweets': Joint Director Of Education, Agra Arrested For Demanding ₹10 Lakh Bribe; Caught...
article-image

According to the West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, three of the 19 students are seriously ill and are shifted to the ICU.

"Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy, among them three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh, and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU," West Bengaluru DCP said.

A case will be registered under section 286 BNS against the hostel management staff who sprinkled rat poison, he added.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In...

Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In...

From India To Germany: A Masters Student's Guide To Academics, Culture, And Personal Growth

From India To Germany: A Masters Student's Guide To Academics, Culture, And Personal Growth

Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For...

Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For...

NGO Steps Up To Support Indian Students In UK Amid Unrest

NGO Steps Up To Support Indian Students In UK Amid Unrest

MH CET 2024: 3 Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT, What's Next?

MH CET 2024: 3 Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT, What's Next?