'Bring Sweets': Joint Director Of Education, Agra Arrested For Demanding ₹10 Lakh Bribe; Caught Red Handed

Joint Director Of Education, Agra Arrested For Demanding ₹10 Lakh Bribe; Caught Red Handed

Joint Director of Education for the Agra division Rampratap Sharma was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department on Sunday, authorities said, on suspicion of taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The teacher, SP Vigilance Ajay Pal Singh is an assistant teacher at DC Vedic Inter College filed the complaint against him, as per India Today. According to him, he was appointed fraudulently and was then asked to pay a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to secure a positive report from Sharma. Singh was asked to the office with the euphemism "bring sweets," which is code for bribe.

In an interview with India Today, Ajay Pal Singh revealed that, although the then-BSA had given him the all clear during the probe into his appointment, Sharma had stopped the clearance process and sought Rs 10 lakh through his stenographer. Singh has these discussions on tape for proof.

Sharma's arrest

In response to the complaint, the Vigilance Department traced Sharma's calls and as soon as Singh went to pay him the first installment of Rs 3 lakh of the bribe, Sharma was arrested. Sharma is expected to be remanded in custody after his Monday presentation before the Meerut court, as reported by India Today.

The report further stated that Sharma frequently stayed in the office until 7 p.m., asking people to private meetings after the office closed at 5 p.m., according to a department of education employee.



Similar cases



Sharma is said to have demanded bribes of Rs 2.5 lakh by two additional teachers. The Principal's Council, however, asserts that Sharma was set up. A council delegate named Dr. Mukesh Sharma supported Sharma, saying the council was adamantly against his detention and that Sharma was well-known for his integrity.