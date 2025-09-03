 ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In 9 Punjab Cities & Jammu Due To Heavy Rains
ICAI has postponed CA Final and Intermediate exams scheduled for September 3–4, 2025, in Punjab and Jammu due to floods. Affected centres include Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Sangrur and Jammu City.

The ICAI CA September 2025 Exam for the final and Intermediate course has been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates can check the final and intermediate course exam postponed announcement at icai.org, the official ICAI website. Due to the heavy rains and floods in areas of Punjab as well as in Jammu City, the September 2025 date of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination has been changed.

According to the official notification, "In partial modification of the Institute's Important Announcement No. 13-CA(EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025 dated 30th May 2025, it is announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations, which were scheduled for September 3rd and 4th, 2025, stand postponed in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, and Sangrur (i.e. cities in the State of Punjab), as well as Jammu City alone, due to the ongoing rainfall and flood situation.

The affected centres include Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur and Jammu City. Exams in all other centres across the country will be held as per the original schedule announced earlier.

As per the official notification, Group 1 Final course exam will be on September 3, 6, & 8. Whereas the Group 2 exam will be held on September 10, 12, and 14.

The Intermediate group 1 and 2 exam will take place on September 4, 7, and September 11, 13, and 15. Paper 6 of the Final Examination will run for four hours, while all other papers will be three hours long, with candidates receiving an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Revised exam schedule remains unchanged for other regions:

Final Course: Group 1 – September 3, 6, 8; Group 2 – September 10, 12, 14

Intermediate Course: Group 1 – September 4, 7, 9; Group 2 – September 11, 13, 15

Paper 6 of the Final Examination will be of 4 hours; all other exams will be of 3 hours, with 15 minutes extra for reading the paper.

ICAI has urged students in the affected regions to regularly check its official website, icai.org, for further updates.

