OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined Recruitment (Mains) Examination timetable for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dated 03.04.2025. Aspirants can obtain the answer key from the official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 74 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Junior Stenographer (District Offices): 24

2. Junior Stenographer: 43

3. Junior Grade Typist: 5

4. Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant: 2

OSSC CRE Mains 2025 Answer Key: How to download?

To download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Notice Regarding Provisional Answer Key of Mains Written Examination for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registered username and password.

Step 4: The OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Exam details

Aspirants may make ideas, if any, by September 5, 2025. The main written test was held on August 30 from 3 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Bhubaneswar for a total of 906 applicants.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Marking scheme

Aspirants must be aware that the OSSC CRE Exam 2025 will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in which,

1. Each correct answer is worth 1 mark.

2. Each wrong attempt will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on the results of the preliminary exam, main exam, physical standard test, and certificate verification.