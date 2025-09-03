 OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined Recruitment (Mains) Examination on the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 | Canva

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined Recruitment (Mains) Examination timetable for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dated 03.04.2025. Aspirants can obtain the answer key from the official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 74 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Junior Stenographer (District Offices): 24

FPJ Shorts
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect

2. Junior Stenographer: 43

3. Junior Grade Typist: 5

4. Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant: 2

OSSC CRE Mains 2025 Answer Key: How to download?

To download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Notice Regarding Provisional Answer Key of Mains Written Examination for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registered username and password.

Step 4: The OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read Also
KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates Changed; Details Here
article-image

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Exam details

Aspirants may make ideas, if any, by September 5, 2025. The main written test was held on August 30 from 3 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Bhubaneswar for a total of 906 applicants.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Marking scheme

Aspirants must be aware that the OSSC CRE Exam 2025 will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in which,

1. Each correct answer is worth 1 mark.

2. Each wrong attempt will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks.

OSSC CRE Mains 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on the results of the preliminary exam, main exam, physical standard test, and certificate verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe...

Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe...

NIRF Rankings 2025 To Be Announced On September 4; New Categories And Evaluation Rules Introduced

NIRF Rankings 2025 To Be Announced On September 4; New Categories And Evaluation Rules Introduced

OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

OSSC CRE Mains Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines To Schools On Demographic Details In Class 10, 12 Records

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines To Schools On Demographic Details In Class 10, 12 Records

ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In 9 Punjab Cities & Jammu Due To Heavy Rains

ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In 9 Punjab Cities & Jammu Due To Heavy Rains