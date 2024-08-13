 UP: 23 Students Faint During School Assembly Amid Severe Heatwave
Twenty-three students fell unconscious during the usual morning assembly at a junior high school in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. The students were promptly taken to the nearby hospital.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Banda (UP): In a concerning incident, about twenty-three (23) students reportedly collapsed due to the excessive heat on Tuesday. This incident happened at a junior high school in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, in the Shivrampur area. The students fell unconscious during the usual morning assembly at the school, causing panic and chaos on the premises.

According to PTI, students in classes 6 through 8 were the ones impacted by the high temperature. The students were promptly taken to the nearby hospital and were provided with the necessary medical treatments. Following their medical care, every student made a full recovery and was released from the hospital.

"The affected students, from Class 6 to 8, suddenly fainted, causing alarm. They were quickly taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shivrampur for treatment," Ram Milan Kushwaha, the principal of the junior high school, told PTI.

Doctors Report On The Incident

As per PTI, he revealed that the extremely concerning incident occurred while the students were making their way back to their various classrooms after the conclusion of the morning assembly prayers.

Physician Phool Singh of the CHC, who reportedly treated the students, blamed the fainting episodes on the high temperatures that followed the recent rains. "The students had been standing for an extended period during the prayer, which, combined with the harsh sunlight, led to the incident," he told PTI.

The physician also stated that all of the students made a full recovery following their medical care and were released from the hospital. Throughout Tuesday, reports of the temperature in UP ranged from 33 to 29 °C.

(With inputs from PTI)

