Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Showers, Drop In Temperature In City

Bengaluru: The city witnessed sunrise at 06:08 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:36 pm on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, light showers are predicted in the city. Activities like thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated with partly cloudy skies. The humidity level is expected to be hover between 76 pe cent and 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the wind is likely to blow from South West at a speed of 21 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, which signifies good visibility in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light rainfall is anticipated in the city. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in the coastal areas and the districts of North Interior Karnataka. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report and captioned, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur over Coastal & Coastal districts of the state, on 25th and 26th August, scattered heavy rains are likely. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

Scattered to moderate rainfall will likely occur on August 25 and August 26 in southern interior districts. Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rainfall will likely occur in North Interior Karnataka. The local weather department issued an alert to the people living near the river as the River Tungabhadra is flowing above the danger level.