 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Region Of Karnataka; Here's To Know More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @IndianTechGuide

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

A yellow alert has been issued

According to the IMD, the city is placed under a yellow alert as a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea can impact weather conditions in the city. The rainfall is also predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rains across the state. Scattered heavy rains in coastal districts till October 28, very heavy rains in isolated places on October 27, rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain same throughout the day.

Karnataka weather forecast for October 27

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is issued in the coastal region, meanwhile light to moderate rainfall is issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

