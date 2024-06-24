Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light Showers On Monday, Pleasent Temperatures Predicted

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light Showers On Monday | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: On Monday, the city woke up at 5:55 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 68 per cent. Meanwhile, the minimum level can drop down to 62 per cent, which means residents of the city will experience less humidity than on Saturday. As per the local weather report, wind will blow from west direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 16 kmph and maximum speed can go up to of 29 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky appears to be clear yet, but it is expected to be partly cloudy. The citizens will experience relief from warm temperatures as light to moderate rainfall is likely to appear in the city, and the humidity level is expected to be low.

Bengaluru weather on June 24 | IMD

Today, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to come with rainfall and the total precipitation level is expected to be 1.3 mm, 50 per cent as per the local weather prediction. Whereas the maximum level of humidity can go up to 85 per cent.

Bengaluru weather on June 24 | IMD

Weather forecast report for 25 June

On Tuesday, the city will wake up with a clear sky at 5:55 am and set at 6:49 pm. In the early morning, the temperatures will hover around 21°C to 24°C. According to the local weather report, scattered thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is expected to appear in the city with a precipitation level of 1.8mm, which is expected to be more than on Monday.

The average temperature will hover around 21°C to 24°C. The maximum speed of wind can go up to 29 kmph and it will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 18 kmph. Whereas the humidity level is expected to hover around 72 per cent.