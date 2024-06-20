SHOCKING! Ex-India Cricketer David Johnson Dies After Falling From Balcony Of Bengaluru Flat; Suicide Suspected

Former India cricketer David Johnson died after reportedly falling from the balcony of a private apartment in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 20. He was 52 at the time of his sudden death.

Johnson was taken to the Crescent Hospital after the Kothanur Police arrived at the spot to investigate the incident.

The former Indian fast bowler's death sent shockwaves among the Indian cricket fraternity. Johnson's former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble was the first to react to the shocking news, expressing his sorrow over the demise of 'Benny'.

On his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kumble wrote, "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny"!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah offered his condolences to Johnson's family.

"Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered." Jay Shah wrote on X.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir too expressed his shock over the demise of David Johnson.

"Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones." Gambhir wrote on X.

Though it is unclear whether the fall was accidental or foul play was involved, several reports suggest that David Johnson committed suicide.

Johnson was battling with depression for a long time and he took an extreme step as he was struggling to cope with his mental health and financial issues. Kothanur Police has begun its probe into Johnson's sudden death.

David Johnson's career in numbers

Johnson represented India in Two tests and picked three matches. He made his Test debut against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi in October 1996. In the second innings of the One-Off Test against Australia, Johnson delivered the ball at a speed of 157.3 kmph and dismissed Michael Slater.

Johnson played his last Test match for India against South Africa in December 1996. The late cricketer represented Karnataka in domestic cricket. In First Class Cricket, Johnson scored 837 runs and picked 125 wickets in 39 matches.