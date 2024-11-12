Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms

Bengaluru Rainfall | AFP

Bengaluru: The city that witnessed the sunrise at 06:17 am is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday (November 12). The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius on Monday. According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city till Friday, November 15.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 69 per cent, which is more than the humidity level on Monday. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 18 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 77.0, which indicates fine air quality in the city and its adjoining areas.

A note on Rainfall forecast associated weather warnings by @IndiaMetDept and its likely impact on #Karnataka state as of 11.11.2024@KarnatakaVarthe#KSNDMC #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/edOvI08F1e — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) November 11, 2024

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to occur in the city with thunderstorms. Due to a drop in air pressure over the West Bay of Bengal, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over South Interior Karnataka, whereas thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur in some parts of the coastal and hilly regions. North Interior districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall, with less rain likely in the rest of the days.

Weather forecast for November 13

The city is predicted to witness the sunrise at 06:17 am and is likely to set at 5:50 pm. Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city on Wednesday (November 13). The wind is expected to blow steadily from the East at 19 km/h speed.