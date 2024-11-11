 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
According to the IMD, cloudy skies are predicted in the city and will likely remain the same until November 15. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to range around 29 degrees Celsius.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up to a foggy morning on Monday at 06:17 am with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Monday (November 11). The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city till Friday, November 15.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 55 per cent. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 16 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 69.0, which indicates fine air quality in the city and its adjoining areas.

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka. A yellow alert has been issued in coastal regions and South Interior Karnataka, which are forecasted to receive heavy rainfall. Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Heavy rains are expected on November 14 for the hilly districts adjoining the southern hinterland, coastal and coastal districts of the state, while the rains are likely to be less on other days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD has forecasted that the intensity of rainfall will increase in the upcoming days in numerous regions, including Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belgaum, Chikkaballapur, and Udupi. According to the weather department, Bengaluru is expected to receive 30mm of rainfall in the upcoming days.

