Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More

Bengaluru Weather Update | X

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience light rainfall on Sunday (November 10). According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) light rainfall is forecasted in the city. Meanwhile, sky is expected to be partly cloudy and it will likely to remain same throughout the day. The city witnessed the Sunrise at 06:16 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:51 pm.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. The level of humidity is expected to be around 51 per cent. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 18 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 64.0 which indicates a fine air quality in the city and it's surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

Today the skies promises to be rainy so do not forget to carry umbrellas with you if you are planning to step outside. Taking the IMD as source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Dry air is likely to prevail over the state and moderate rain is expected at scattered places."

Read Also Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In City

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD has forecasted that intensity of rainfall will increase in upcoming days in numerous regions including, Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belgaum, Raichur, Chikkaballapur and Udupi. The weather department said that the rainfall is likely to occur in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of Bay of Bengal continuous to have an impact on weather system (patterns).