Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The Silicon City of India is set to experience heavy rainfall on Friday (November 8). According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy rainfall is predicted in 14 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The city witnessed the Sunrise at 06:15 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:51 pm. The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity is expected to range around 54 per cent. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 16 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 48.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, numerous regions of the state will witness heavy rainfall today, including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandaya, Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Ramanagara. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day. Coastal areas, hilly regions, south interior districts and hilly areas of Karnataka are likely to experience light drizzle.

Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Moderate rain with thundershowers and gusty winds is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state. Thunder and lightning for southern interior districts on November 8 and 9."

ಮುಂದಿನ 5 ದಿನಗಳ#ಮಳೆ#ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ಮತ್ತು #ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಗಳು: (ಮೂಲ: IMD)

ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕರಾವಳಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೊಂದಿಕೊಂಡಂತ ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು ಜೋರಾದ ಗಾಳಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಿದೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 8 ಮತ್ತು 9 ರಂದು ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು pic.twitter.com/vloovjDHlw — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) November 5, 2024

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD forecasted that the intensity of rainfall will increase on Saturday (November 8) in numerous regions, including Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belgaum, Raichur, Chikkaballapur and Udupi. The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns).