Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, AQI Remains 'Satisfactory'

Bengaluru: The Silicon City of India is set to experience light rainfall on Thursday (November 7). The city witnessed the Sunrise at 06:15 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:51 pm. The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 19 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The level of humidity is expected to be more than Wednesday, around 65 per cent. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 18 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 76.0, which indicates fine air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

THURSDAY FORECAST FOR KARNATAKA



The circulation in SE BOB has moved further West and persists across 9-10N.

NEM is more active than last few days.



Forecast:

Possibility for isolated light rains across Kolar, Bengaluru and Ramanagara.… pic.twitter.com/t89NfpDHaZ — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) November 7, 2024

Today's weather forecast

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy skies are anticipated, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day. Coastal areas, hilly regions, south interior districts and hilly areas of Karnataka are likely to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Meanwhile, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka.

Taking the IMD as the source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Moderate rain with thundershowers and gusty winds is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state. Thunder and lightning for southern interior districts on November 8 and 9."

ಮುಂದಿನ 5 ದಿನಗಳ#ಮಳೆ#ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ಮತ್ತು #ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಗಳು: (ಮೂಲ: IMD)

ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕರಾವಳಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೊಂದಿಕೊಂಡಂತ ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು ಜೋರಾದ ಗಾಳಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಿದೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 8 ಮತ್ತು 9 ರಂದು ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು pic.twitter.com/vloovjDHlw — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) November 5, 2024

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will experience increased rainfall in the coming days. The intensity of the rain is expected to rise starting Saturday, November 8, affecting various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belgaum, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Chikkaballapur, and Udupi.