 Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Witness Cloudy Skies With Light Precipitation, Pleasant Temperatures Anticipated
Karnataka's capital city is set to experience maximum and minimum temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicted light drizzle in the city.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The Karnataka capital witnessed sunrise at 06:07 am on Friday, and the sun is expected to set at 6:43 pm. The maximum and minimum level of humidity are expected to be 81 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively. The wind is expected to blow from the west at a speed of 16 km/h.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a light downpour in the city with 0.3 mm precipitation. Meanwhile, no alert has been issued for coastal areas, districts of North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

However, riverine people are requested to be on alert as the Ghataprabha River, Krishna River and Bhima River in Kalaburagi district are overflowing. Taking the IMD as a source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) tweeted on X, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy rain in Malnadu districts adjoining coastal and coastal districts of the state Scattered to widespread in the north hinterland and south hinterland districts."

Weather prediction for August 10

The landlocked city will likely see the sunrise at 06:07 am, with an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. The sky will likely remain cloudy throughout the day, as light to moderate rain will likely occur with scattered thunderstorms and lightning. The total precipitation level will likely be 3.0mm. The wind speed will be expected to blow at 14 km/h.

