Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In Marathahalli; Watch Video

X

A passenger, travelling in a BMTC bus in Bengaluru, was allegedly assaulted by the conductor and asked to speak in Kannada after he demanded a change.

The man recorded the video of the incident and posted it on social media to seek justice and report the sequence of the event.

As per his tweet on X, the alleged assault took place near Rainbow Hospital in Marathahalli on Tuesday night.

In the video, the bus conductor can be seen physically assaulting the man as he narrates his story on the camera. The conductor asked the man to speak in Kannada instead of Hindi.

"I took a ticket for Rs 15 but gave the conductor Rs 20. He said he did not have a chance. I have seen a change in his pocket. You can see him hitting me. I will complain to the BMTC," said the passenger as the conductor assaulted him.

Watch the video here:

I was assaulted on a BMTC bus near Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru last night by the conductor.



After refusing to give me change or taking payment by UPI, the BMTC conductor assaulted me and verbally abused me. Attaching the video here.@bmtc_bengaluru (1/5) pic.twitter.com/FAF1e5SdFn — abhinav raj (@abhinavraj46674) August 7, 2024

In the tweet on X, the passenger Abhinav Raj, wrote: “I was assaulted on a BMTC bus near Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru last night by the conductor. After refusing to give me change or take payment by UPI, the BMTC conductor assaulted me and verbally abused me. Attaching the video here.”

This incident has, once again, highlighted the issue of language non-locals face in Karnataka and how they find themselves overpowered in such a situation by someone who speaks Kannada.

Also, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the state. Now and then reports emerge of similar incidents where a non-local finds themselves at the receiving end.

Earlier in March, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a BMTC conductor who not only declined to issue her a ticket but also ridiculed her for not speaking in Kannada and for availing free travel facility.

As per a report, the woman had reported that her situation worsened when she tried to record the incident showing the bus conductor's aggressive behaviour as he tried to snatch her phone and pulled her hair and hands.

After the preliminary inquiry, the conductor, identified as Nagappa Agasar, was arrested and suspended from duty.

There have been similar incidents in the past as well.