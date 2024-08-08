 Bengaluru Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Overcast Skies, Light Showers In Garden City
HomeIndiaBengaluru Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Overcast Skies, Light Showers In Garden City

The Garden City is likely to experience light showers. However, the IMD issued no warning for the coastal city. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city witnessed sunrise at 06:07 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:44 pm on Thursday. The humidity level is likely hover between 86 per cent to 90 per cent. The IMD predicted light showers in the city and the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from Friday. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal areas of Karnataka. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 14 km/h and a minimum speed of 20 km/h. The sky is likely to be cloudy throughout the day.

Bengaluru weather forecast

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and captioned, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are expected today in Malnadu districts adjoining coastal and coastal districts of the state, rain intensity is likely to reduce from August 9."

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Scattered to moderate rainfall is expected over North Interior and South Interior districts of the state. Meanwhile, scattered to moderate rain is expected over hilly and southern hinterland districts.

article-image

Weather report for August 9

The city will likely see sunrise at 06:07 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:43 pm on Friday. The humidity level is expected to be 81 per cent. Meanwhile, the wind will likely blow steadily from the west with a speed of 14 km/h. According to the local weather report, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Light precipitation will likely appear with scattered thunderstorms and lightning.

