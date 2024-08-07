Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall With Isolated Thunderstorms

Bengaluru Monsoon For August 7 | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The landlocked city saw a sunrise at 06:06 am with an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the sun is expected to set at 6:44 pm. The sky is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, as light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the city.

The humidity level is expected to be 87 per cent and the wind is expected to blow from the west direction with an average speed of 18 km/h. According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD issued no weather alert for next few days

The IMD issued a warning for riverine people as the Ghathaprabha and Krishna basins are overflowing in Bagalkote district. Meanwhile, the Aghanashini River is flowing beyond the danger level in the Uttara Kannada districts.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur in Malnadu districts adjoining coastal and coastal districts of the state, rain intensity is likely to decrease from August 8. North hinterland and south hinterland."

Weather forecast for August 8

The citizens of Karnataka's capital will likely see sunrise at 06:07 am and is likely to set at 6:44 pm. The humidity level will likely hover between 86 per cent to 95 per cent. The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rains in the coastal areas and surrounding districts of the state. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from Thursday.