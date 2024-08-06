Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms & Lightning In Karnataka's Capital City

Weather Update For Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru: The capital city of Karnataka saw sunrise at 06:06 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:45 pm on Tuesday morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Talking about humidity, an average level is expected to be 88 per cent, while the maximum level can go up to 95 per cent.

The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction with a speed of 16 km/h. As per the IMD reports, light to moderate showers are expected in the city. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 19.0 which signifies a good quality of air and clear visibility in the city.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State pic.twitter.com/bf4u7T0F1m — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 5, 2024

The IMD predicted rainfall in the city

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are expected in Malnadu districts adjoining coastal and coastal districts of the state, rain intensity is likely to reduce from August 8. North hinterland and south hinterland." The KSNDMC also advised the citizens to avoid going near the riverside as more inflow is expected.

Weather forecast for August 7

On Wednesday, the sun will likely rise at 06:06 am with a cooler temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, scattered to widespread rainfall is predicted in the city. Meanwhile, no warning has been issued by the IMD in any part of the state for August 7.