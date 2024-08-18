Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Warm Temperatures Predicted

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department said the city will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of lighting and thunderstorms on Sunday. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius. The city saw the sunrise at 06:08 am and is likely to set at 6:39 pm. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 13.0, indicating good visibility in the city.

The humidity is expected to be 80 per cent, and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southwest at a speed of 6 km/h. However, heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. According to the local weather department, the precipitation level is expected to be 7.4mm.

Today's weather forecast in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that the India Meteorological Department issued a rain alert in the Coastal regions and adjoining areas as heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas. KSNDMC shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rain with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in southern interior districts of the state and scattered heavy rain till August 19. Later, rain intensity is likely to decrease."

According to the IMD, scattered widespread moderate rains and scattered heavy to very heavy rains are likely on August 20 and August 21.