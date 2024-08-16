 Bengaluru Weather: Capital City Likely To Receive Scattered Rainfall With Overcast Skies, Extreme Humidity Predicted
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, the city will experience scattered rainfall with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms, on Friday. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.However, heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal regions, whereas an orange alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:08 am and is likely to set at 6:40 pm. Today the wind is likely to blow consistently from the SouthWest direction at a speed of 8km/h. The humidity is likely to hover around 80 per cent and Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 25.0, which indicates a good AQI and clear visibility in the city and adjoining areas.

Today's weather forecast in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that the India Meteorological Department issued a rain alert in the Coastal regions as heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rain is expected today with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning over the southern interior districts of the state. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD, from August 16."

On Saturday, scattered moderate rain to scattered heavy rain will likely occur, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder and lightning. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted in South Interior Karnataka.

