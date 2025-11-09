Tamil Nadu Woman & Her Lesbian Partner Arrested After Husband Alleges Murder Of 5-Month-Old Son In Krishnagiri | X

Krishnagiri: Police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a woman and her female partner after the woman’s husband accused them of killing their five-month-old son.



The incident took place in Chinnati village of Krishnagiri district on November 5, when the infant reportedly became unconscious while being fed and was later declared dead at a government hospital.

Infant’s Death Initially Seen as Natural, Turns Suspicious



According to police, the child was rushed to Kelamangalam Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The family initially buried the infant, assuming it was a natural death. However, the case took a turn when the father, Suresh, 38, alleged that his wife, Barathi, 26, and her partner, Sumithra, were responsible for the child’s death.



Suresh, a daily wage labourer, told police that he became suspicious after finding photos and voice messages on his wife’s phone that appeared to implicate her and Sumithra. He also submitted an audio recording in which Barathi allegedly confessed to killing the baby.



Couple’s Relationship Under Investigation



Police sources said Barathi and Sumithra had been in a relationship for nearly three years. Investigators believe tensions arose after Barathi gave birth to her son, as the pair were reportedly unable to spend time together. Authorities are examining whether this strain may have led to the alleged killing.



Following the complaint, Kelamangalam Police arrested both Barathi and Sumithra. Officers are now conducting further inquiries, including forensic and call record analysis, to verify the evidence provided by Suresh.



The couple also have two daughters, aged four and five. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and the exact cause of the infant’s death will be confirmed after a detailed medical examination.