Bengaluru hospital staff attacked by man who was trying to murder his wife inside casualty ward

In a shocking incident, two hospital staff were attacked by a drunk man in Bengaluru, when they tried to stop him from murdering his wife in the casualty ward.

According to Banglore Mirror, the wife of the accused was admitted to the hospital claiming she had developed complications after an epileptic seizure. She had claimed that she had popped around 15 tablets. The para-medical staff had finished doing gastric lavage and were in the ward when her husband came to the hospital and demanded that he be allowed to talk to his wife alone.