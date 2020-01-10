Bengaluru hospital staff attacked by man who was trying to murder his wife inside casualty ward

In a shocking incident, two hospital staff were attacked by a drunk man in Bengaluru, when they tried to stop him from murdering his wife in the casualty ward.
According to Banglore Mirror, the wife of the accused was admitted to the hospital claiming she had developed complications after an epileptic seizure. She had claimed that she had popped around 15 tablets. The para-medical staff had finished doing gastric lavage and were in the ward when her husband came to the hospital and demanded that he be allowed to talk to his wife alone.
But when the hospital staff went out the ward, the accused tried to strangulate her. When the two staff went to rescue the woman, the man attacked them with stones and his footwear. According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, the accused, identified as Govinda.
Later, the hospital staff and doctors locked the accused in a room and called the police. Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been launched.
