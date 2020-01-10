Rajasthan minor girl abducted, taken to MP by Facebook friend, raped for two months

Madhya Pradesh Police rescued a Rajasthan minor girl from Guna who was allegedly raped for two months.

According to Hindustan Times, the minor girl was abducted by a Facebook friend and was kept hostage. The rescued girl was presented before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kota, her hometown, on Wednesday. CWC member of Kota, Vimal Jain said that the 17-year-old girl was trapped by the youngster into friendship on Facebook before she was brought to Madhya Pradesh. He also said that the boy's family was also involved in keeping the girl captive.

The accused after bringing the victim to Guna the accused took the victim’s mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work all day without food. The girl somehow managed to call her father and narrated her ordeal after which the Kota police reached Guna to recover her.

The cops have lodged FIR against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual offenses (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC.