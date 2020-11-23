Bengaluru: CBI raids ex-Congress minister Roshan Baig's residence in IMA Ponzi scam case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the residence of former Congress Minister Roshan Baig in connection with the Rs 1,500 crore I Monetary Advisory’s (IMA) Ponzi scam case. Over 30,000 people reportedly lost crores of rupees by investing in IMA.

Prior to the raid, Baig was taken to custody by the CBI.

The CBI search operations were conducted on a suspicion that he possessed disproportionate assets from the money received from IMA.

During the initial investigations, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder of IMA and prime accused in the scam, had allegedly confessed to the CBI that he had given Baig a loan of Rs 200 crore, which was never returned.

The CBI is currently in the process of finding out where the Rs 200 crore went and wants to recover assets of the accused persons in the case.