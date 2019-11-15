Rebel Karnataka MLAs barring Roshan Baig to join BJP after SC allows them to contest bypolls

A day after the Supreme Court paved the way for them to contest the 5 December Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, 16 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators on Thursday joined the BJP in Bengaluru.

According to Deccan Herald, however, R Roshan Baig, a disqualified Congress legislator from Shivajinagar, was not inducted into the party on Thursday. Even Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj was not inducted. While Nagaraj had already joined the BJP, the saffron party to shied away from admitting to Baig's induction due to the ongoing investigation into the Monetary Advisory scam. Baig, it can be recalled, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam at Kempegowda International Airport in July this year.