BJP announces first list of candidates for Karnataka bypolls; includes rebel MLAs

BJP on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming December 5 Karnataka by-polls figuring the names of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp who were disqualified earlier this year.

The names were declared a day after the Supreme Court upheld their disqualification but said they can fight elections. Fifteen out of 17 Congress-JD(U) rebel MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The BJP candidate list includes Mahesh Kumatalli who has been fielded from Athani constituency, MTB Nagaraj from Hosakote, BC Patil from Hirekerur, H Vishwanath from Hunsur, K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur, Shivaram Hebbar from Yellapur and Anand Singh from Vijayanagara.

Out of the 17 disqualified MLAs, MTB Nagaraj is already a member of the BJP, Roshan Baig did not join the BJP.