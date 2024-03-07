Bengaluru: New Photo Shows Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect Without Mask, Outlet To Reopen On March 8

New photos have emerged of the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect, depicting him without a mask and hat while traveling on a bus. The explosion occurred on March 1 at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, East Bengaluru, injuring at least 10 people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously shared an image of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask, and glasses upon entering the cafe.

Details of undergoing investigation to nab suspect

The NIA team, currently investigating the case, recently visited Karnataka's Bellary city. Sources reveal that over 10 NIA officers in two vehicles gathered information, indicating that the alleged bomber traveled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru after the blast, eventually reaching Bellary city. Another NIA team explored the Tumakuru bus stand, where the suspect was reported to have been seen. Information gathered in Bellary suggests that the accused boarded a bus to Gokarna city in coastal Karnataka from Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

Images of The Rameshwaram Cafe bomber with & without mask while he was traveling in the BMTC Volvo bus in Bengaluru. #RameshwaramCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/4GrbFHQ1pl — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) March 7, 2024

CCTV footage of #RameshwaramCafe blast.



Be it Taj Hotel or Rameshwaram Cafe,

only constant thing is Congress Govt. pic.twitter.com/8UymrGznfG — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) March 1, 2024

There are suspicions that the bomber may be in Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, with plans to escape to a foreign country, potentially with support from sleeper cells. The NIA has intensified its probe to apprehend the suspect. Sources indicate that the bomber visited Sujatha Circle in Bengaluru before boarding a bus to Tumakuru and subsequently to Bellary city.

NIA has obtained vital clue: minister

The NIA, leading the investigation, released the photo of the suspected individual on Wednesday, announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information or clues about him. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara revealed that the NIA has obtained a vital clue in connection with the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, emphasizing the joint investigation by the NIA and the Special Wing of Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police.

The cafe is set to reopen on March 8.