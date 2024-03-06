 Bengaluru Blast Suspect's Photo Released: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward On Spectacled Man Carrying Bag In & Out Of Rameshwaram Cafe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Blast Suspect's Photo Released: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward On Spectacled Man Carrying Bag In & Out Of Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru Blast Suspect's Photo Released: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward On Spectacled Man Carrying Bag In & Out Of Rameshwaram Cafe

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier on Wednesday said that the NIA has got a vital clue in connection with the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe here on March 1 in the Whitefield area.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Blast suspect | X/NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Bengaluru cafe blast case, on Wednesday released the photo of a man suspected of carrying out the explosion and also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information/ clues about him.

NIA gets vital clue, says Karnataka home minister

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier on Wednesday said that the NIA has got a vital clue in connection with the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe here on March 1 in the Whitefield area. Parameshwara further said that the case is being jointly probed by the NIA and the Special Wing of Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police. Rameshwaram Cafe is located at Brookfield locality in the Whitefield area which houses many well-known IT companies.

Read Also
MHA Hands Over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Probe To NIA, Agency Files FIR
article-image

Though probe agencies have managed to collect the CCTV footage of the accused individual, he is yet to be traced and apprehended. Even Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said on March 1 that the bomber would be nabbed in "a few hours".

Suspect boarded BMTC buses to 'confuse' authorities

According to sources, the man behind the low-intensity IED blast had boarded and alighted around 10 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses during his movements to and from the cafe to "confuse the investigating agencies". Officials have been scanning the CCTV cameras within the 3-km radius of the blast site, a source said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Blast Suspect's Photo Released: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward On Spectacled Man Carrying...

Bengaluru Blast Suspect's Photo Released: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward On Spectacled Man Carrying...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 06, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 06, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

113th Birth Anniversary Of Agyeya: Know About His Contributions To India's Freedom Struggle

113th Birth Anniversary Of Agyeya: Know About His Contributions To India's Freedom Struggle

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Before PMLA Court Against 299 Individuals & Several...

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Before PMLA Court Against 299 Individuals & Several...

'Matter Of Shame, TMC Making Efforts To Protect Sandeshkhali Accused': PM Modi Attacks Mamata...

'Matter Of Shame, TMC Making Efforts To Protect Sandeshkhali Accused': PM Modi Attacks Mamata...