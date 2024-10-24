 Bengaluru Building Collapse: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inspects Site, Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased
ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inspects Site | X @path2shah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday inspected the site of the building collapse at Huramavu Agara area of Bengaluru.

According to official sources, the collapse on Tuesday had claimed the lives of 8 people, and injured 6 others.

The Karnakata CM further announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, while ex-gratia for the injured will be given after seeing them in the hospital.

"Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care by the govt. Moreover, 5 Lakh ex-gratia is to be given by the government, ex-gratia for injured will be announced after seeing them at the hospital," he said while speaking to reports at the site.

He also said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has been directed to stop all illegal constructions in the city.

"This is an unauthorized building that was being built, it has not collapsed because of the rain but collapsed because of sub-standard work. For this, a notice has been given. Suspension too has happened. Zonal officials will be given notice too," he added.

Karnataka CM Slams Opposition

The Chief Minister also slammed the opposition BJP which has attacked the state government on the situation of city after the rains.

"Didn't such incidents happen when BJP was in power? As LOP I have visited the spots. This time Yelahanka had huge rain. We are not running away from our responsibilities," the CM said.

Fire Department Officials Start Restoration Work At The Site

Earlier, Fire department officials started restoration work at the site, bringing in heavy machinery to sort out rubble.

Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru, Satish Kumar has identified the six deceased as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar. The injured individuals were identified as Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), and Ayaj.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur police station against three accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse.

Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested. The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody, according to DCP East D Devaraja.

