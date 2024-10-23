Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 5 In Babusapalya Mishap, Rescue Operations Underway; Visuals Surface | Shailendra Bhojak (PTI)

Bengaluru: The death toll in the Bengaluru building collapse rose to five on Wednesday as rescue operations continued to clear the debris and search for survivors. The collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Babusapalya of the Horamavu Agara area, located in eastern Bengaluru. Around 20 people were believed to be inside the building when it came down during heavy rainfall in the city.

Bengaluru under-construction building collapse | So far 5 bodies have been recovered. 5 people are injured, and 4 of them have been admitted to North Hospital and another one to Hosmat Hospital: DCP East — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

#WATCH | Karnataka: Dog squad joins rescue operation at the site of the collapse of an under-construction building in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru. The collapse occurred yesterday. At least one death has been reported. pic.twitter.com/e59US74oaE — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue teams, including a dog squad, have been working tirelessly to locate the trapped individuals. So far, five people have been injured, and thirteen have been rescued. Efforts are still underway to find any remaining survivors. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department were dispatched to the site shortly after the collapse. Officials are focusing on clearing the debris and providing aid to those affected.

Bengaluru Rain: 17 Workers Trapped After Under-construction Building Collapses pic.twitter.com/E6cmadozWo — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) October 22, 2024

Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bengaluru, D Devaraja, stated that five people are still missing. He confirmed that one body had been recovered and that a preliminary investigation indicated the entire structure had collapsed, trapping workers beneath it.

Dy CM DK Shivakumar Visits Site

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site to assess the situation. He reported that seven of the rescued individuals had been hospitalized and confirmed that the building was illegal. Shivakumar vowed to take strict action against those responsible, including the owner and contractors involved in the construction.

VIDEO | "I have been told that this was an illegal construction. We will take strict action against this and stricken laws to stop such constructions in future too," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) on Bengaluru building collapse.



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/rLXWm8N5oI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

Shivakumar emphasized the need to address the issue of illegal buildings across Bengaluru. He pledged to conduct a city-wide survey to identify and halt such constructions, warning that all unauthorized properties would be targeted. He also announced plans to instruct registrars not to process transfers of properties that lack proper building plan sanctions.