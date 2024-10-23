 Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 5 In Babusapalya Mishap, Rescue Operations Underway; Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 5 In Babusapalya Mishap, Rescue Operations Underway; Visuals Surface | Shailendra Bhojak (PTI)

Bengaluru: The death toll in the Bengaluru building collapse rose to five on Wednesday as rescue operations continued to clear the debris and search for survivors. The collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Babusapalya of the Horamavu Agara area, located in eastern Bengaluru. Around 20 people were believed to be inside the building when it came down during heavy rainfall in the city.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue teams, including a dog squad, have been working tirelessly to locate the trapped individuals. So far, five people have been injured, and thirteen have been rescued. Efforts are still underway to find any remaining survivors. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department were dispatched to the site shortly after the collapse. Officials are focusing on clearing the debris and providing aid to those affected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bengaluru, D Devaraja, stated that five people are still missing. He confirmed that one body had been recovered and that a preliminary investigation indicated the entire structure had collapsed, trapping workers beneath it.

article-image

Dy CM DK Shivakumar Visits Site

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site to assess the situation. He reported that seven of the rescued individuals had been hospitalized and confirmed that the building was illegal. Shivakumar vowed to take strict action against those responsible, including the owner and contractors involved in the construction.

Shivakumar emphasized the need to address the issue of illegal buildings across Bengaluru. He pledged to conduct a city-wide survey to identify and halt such constructions, warning that all unauthorized properties would be targeted. He also announced plans to instruct registrars not to process transfers of properties that lack proper building plan sanctions.

