Bengaluru Rains: Video Shows Under-Construction Building Collapsing In Babusapalya; At Least 3 Dead, Over A Dozen Workers Trapped

Bengaluru: At least 17 workers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22) amid heavy rains. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department are already engaged in the rescue operations.

The incident occurred at a time when the city is witnessing heavy rainfall.

CCTV footage also captured the moment when the building came crashing down. The video shows the under-construction building collapsing like a house of cards. The video was shared on social media platfrom X.

"17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," a senior police officer was quoted by news agency ANI.

According to information available, the entire building collapsed and people around got trapped under it as they had no time to react. Rescue operations are underway at the spot of the building collapse.