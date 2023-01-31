Bengaluru: BBMP employee poses as cop to extort money; Twitter user shares shocking ordeal | Arsha Latif, Twitter

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come into light from Bengaluru where an employee of the city's civic body impersonated himself as a cop to extort money from a woman and her male friend on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kundanahalli Lake area. The victim has put up the complete narrative of the incident on her Twitter handle.

Traumatic experience during visit to BLR. During afternoon, on 29/1/23 my male friend & I visited Kundanahalli Lake to sit in the shade & enjoy the view. A cop started clicking our pictures and started harassing us that we did not have the 'permission' to sit there (1/6) pic.twitter.com/4KKMOT0ny7 — Arsha Latif (@ArshaLatif) January 30, 2023

While narrating the shocking ordeal of the incident, Arsha Latif, the victim said, "Traumatic experience during visit to BLR. During afternoon, on 29/1/23 my male friend & I visited Kundanahalli Lake to sit in the shade & enjoy the view. A cop started clicking our pictures and started harassing us that we did not have the 'permission' to sit there."

"While there were clearly benches beside us to sit for the general public. He started interrogating us about our jobs, hometown, our purpose of visit and said that we will have to come to the police station with him and pay a fine on grounds of 'sitting' without permission," she added.

Arsha said, "When we asked what we had done wrong, he said you are not allowed to sit here without permission & you may be smoking here. We told him we don't have any cigarettes & we're just sitting here peacefully but he kept on interrogating us as to what the two of us were up to and that we cannot be together and sit there without permission. He then insinuated that he will take us to the police station and his senior will deal with us, but it's best to 'settle the matter here' because he speaks a little Hindi but his senior only speaks Kannada."

"Ultimately he asked us to pay him off Rs. 1000 to let us go. Absolutely appalled by such behaviour. Why did we have to put up with this moral policing for literally doing nothing wrong? Why did this cop think he holds a right to harass two people like this for 'sitting without permission' at a public lake & extract money simply because they aren't of the same gender? Attaching a picture of his number plate, requesting @BlrCityPolice to pls take action," said Arsha.

Soon after the matter reached the police, they swiftly took action and the man was identified as an Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee and he impersonated himself as cop to extort money from the couple in park.

While thanking Bengaluru City Police on her Twitter handle, Arsha said, "UPDATE: I have received an update that the identified person Manjunath Reddy V has been arrested. He works for BBMP- Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike & was impersonating the police to extort money. Thank you @BlrCityPolice for escalating the matter & taking swift action."

