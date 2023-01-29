Bengaluru crime: Biker crashes head-on into car driven by couple at 3 AM, follows for 5 kms in Chikkanayakanahalli; shocking video surfaces

Bengaluru crime: Biker crashes head-on into car driven by couple at 3 AM, follow for 5 km in Chikkanayakanahalli; shocking video surfaces |

A video has emerged on Twitter that shows two people on bike collided with a car and then followed the car after the driver refused to get down. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday at around 3 am.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

Video captured on dash cam shows full incident

In the video posted on Twitter by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, the footage of a dash cam of a car was posted. The car was seen moving on a road, soon at a turn ahead two men on bike were seen coming towards the car. They were then seen purposely colliding at the front side of the car.

Both get off their bike and ask the couple in the car to get down. The couple then refused to get down and moved the car in the reverse direction. The bikers were seen following the car to a distance while the driver continued to reverse the car.

Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru posted the video on Twitter and said, "Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam." The Bengaluru City Police was also tagged in the post.

Bengaluru City Police responded to the tweet

Soon the Bengaluru City Police responded to the tweet and assured that necessary action will be taken in regard to this matter. The Bengaluru City Police said, "Your Tweet has been forwarded to Bellanduru Police for necessary action in this regard."

More details are awaited in the case.

