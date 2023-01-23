Bengaluru Crime: Labourer thrashed mercilessly by bar staff in Manjunath Nagar, 5 arrested; CCTV video surfaces

ON CAMERA: Bar staff mercilessly beats up daily wage labourer in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar, 5 arrested; shocking CCTV video surfaces | Screen grab of the video

A bar brawl erupted after a group was accused of assaulting a patron at the Venkatgiri bar in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar. Five people have reportedly been arrested thus far in the case, according to the police.

The victim, Perumal, was ordered to leave the bar counter, where he was allegedly standing and drinking when the event happened. The victim and the bar personnel then got into a brief argument with the staff.

Perumal, a daily wage worker, was reportedly beaten up by a gang of seven to 10 people when he left the bar later. Later, a friend of the victim drove him to a hospital for treatment. He said that the personnel had brutally attacked Perumal.

A number of individuals were seen beating the victim, who was lying on the road, in the CCTV footage of the incident. The victim is repeatedly being beaten with sticks by three to four men.

The victim claimed that after initially declining to report the incident since it was a bar brawl, the police eventually lodged a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar police station.

The police reported that five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

