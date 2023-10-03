 Bengal Crime: Unable To Bear Constant Torture, Man Kills Alcoholic Son In Darjeeling
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengal Crime: Unable To Bear Constant Torture, Man Kills Alcoholic Son In Darjeeling

Bengal Crime: Unable To Bear Constant Torture, Man Kills Alcoholic Son In Darjeeling

When the daily physical torture and assault continued unabated, the man attacked his son with a sickle late on Monday night killing him on the spot.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Kolkata: Unable to bear constant physical assault, a senior citizen from the tribal community at Matigara block of West Bengal's Darjeeling district hacked his alcoholic son to death, sources said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Bishal Shabar (30).

His father, Kutanu Shabar (55) has been taken into custody by the cops of the Matigara Police Station. The body has been sent to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the locals, coming back home in an inebriated state and assaulting his parents had been a regular affair for the now-deceased. Even his wife was not spared when she objected to her husband's unacceptable behaviour. When the daily physical torture and assault continued unabated, the man attacked his son with a sickle late on Monday night killing him on the spot.

The man then told the neighbours, who in turn informed the police. Neighbours have said that the now-deceased son was short-tempered by nature and would pick up fights with the neighbours also. Often the neighbours had to intervene to save the parents from his daily assault in an inebriated state, but he continued with his nuisance.

Read Also
West Bengal: Double murder takes place near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Bhabanipur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Asks Canada To Withdraw 40 Diplomats By Oct 10 Or Lose Diplomatic Immunity, Claims Report

India Asks Canada To Withdraw 40 Diplomats By Oct 10 Or Lose Diplomatic Immunity, Claims Report

Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Saree Showroom At Bombay Market In Surat; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Saree Showroom At Bombay Market In Surat; Visuals Surface

Ringside View: Beginning Of The Post-Mandal Era

Ringside View: Beginning Of The Post-Mandal Era

Full List Of Journalists Raided Over China Funding Allegations

Full List Of Journalists Raided Over China Funding Allegations

Bihar Government Releases Caste Survey; OBCs Account For 63% Of State's Population

Bihar Government Releases Caste Survey; OBCs Account For 63% Of State's Population